LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 5,453 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 797,748 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

