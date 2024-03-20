LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 845 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FHLC opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

