LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

