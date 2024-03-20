LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

