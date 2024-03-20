LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

