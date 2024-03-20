LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

