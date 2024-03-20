LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.