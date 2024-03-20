Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.11

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 212783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.27.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 507,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

