Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 792,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 402,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,632. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

