Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $466.73 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $331.95 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

