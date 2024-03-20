Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00. 1,661,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,261,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
