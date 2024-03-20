LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 296,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 582,786 shares.The stock last traded at $55.46 and had previously closed at $50.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 177.69 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.