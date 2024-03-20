loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 6.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 173,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 504,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Stock Up 12.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 82,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $248,065.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,993,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,061,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock valued at $547,838 in the last three months. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in loanDepot by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 32.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

