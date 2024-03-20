Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

L has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,163. Company insiders own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE L opened at C$150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.00. The stock has a market cap of C$46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.24.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4120941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

