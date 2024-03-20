Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

