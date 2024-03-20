Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.
About Lojas Renner
