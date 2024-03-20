LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Katerina Patmore Buys 10,000 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,443.03).
Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
