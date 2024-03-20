Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.83

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 89161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

