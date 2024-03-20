Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $252.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.