Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.96. 1,880,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,476. The company has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average is $214.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.