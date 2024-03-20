LPA Group (LON:LPA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.00

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 63.55 ($0.81), with a volume of 99606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.97).

LPA Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 985.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.17.

LPA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

