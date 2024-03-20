Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,253,359 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

