Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

