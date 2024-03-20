Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 90,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,107,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

