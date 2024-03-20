Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

LUMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 1,659.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

