Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.50. The stock traded as high as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 2777529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.99.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

