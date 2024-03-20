LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 1,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

LXP stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

