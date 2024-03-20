M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $52.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

