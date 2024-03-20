M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 32.50 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance
Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £397.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 755.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 743.26. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 652 ($8.30) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.71).
About M.P. Evans Group
