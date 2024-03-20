M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 32.50 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £397.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 755.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 743.26. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 652 ($8.30) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.71).

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

