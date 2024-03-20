M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.95. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

