Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $405.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.40.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,353. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -22.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

