Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 4.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $251.01 and last traded at $253.00. Approximately 103,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 575,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.68.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.18. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

