Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,671.24 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and $37,671.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006258 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,085.71 or 1.00055808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010559 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00158632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000698 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,900.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

