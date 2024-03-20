Mantle (MNT) Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Mantle has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $475.48 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,231,662,126.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.78678704 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $502,786,356.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

