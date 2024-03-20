Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.88. 182,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,363,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CART

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 283,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.