Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 21,807,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 84,403,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

