Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $280.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $254.68 and last traded at $254.47, with a volume of 736173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.82.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.52.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
