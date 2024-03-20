Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

