Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
