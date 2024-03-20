Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $17.94. Mativ shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 16,708 shares.

Mativ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mativ by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mativ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

