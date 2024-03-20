Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Trading Up 4.2 %

LON MIG3 opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.50 ($0.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.90. The firm has a market cap of £57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Allan acquired 19,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £9,908.08 ($12,613.72). 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

