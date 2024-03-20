Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) Director Bruce John Griffin Sells 369,000 Shares

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) Director Bruce John Griffin sold 369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$206,640.00.

Mawson Gold Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

