McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

