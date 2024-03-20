McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

MCK traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.75. 397,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,817. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.23 and a 200 day moving average of $470.50. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $334.79 and a 52 week high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

