MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MDU opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

