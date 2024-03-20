Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBK opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

