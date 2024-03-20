Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 3,015 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,796,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,799,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 902,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 195,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.