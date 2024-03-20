Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

