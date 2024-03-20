Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 598 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

