Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 650 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

SO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.