Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.28. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 2,252,550 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

