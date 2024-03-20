Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $647.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 645.40 ($8.22), with a volume of 2769717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.80 ($7.90).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.15) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 601.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($126,484.02). 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

